The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) battle the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bison had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.

North Dakota State went 8-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Bison were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos ranked 79th.

Last year, the Bison scored 72.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.

North Dakota State had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, North Dakota State posted nine more points per game (77.9) than it did in road games (68.9).

When playing at home, the Bison gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than in away games (73.9).

North Dakota State made 8 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 3.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.4 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule