How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) battle the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bison had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
- North Dakota State went 8-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Bison were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos ranked 79th.
- Last year, the Bison scored 72.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 74 the Broncos gave up.
- North Dakota State had a 7-4 record last season when scoring more than 74 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, North Dakota State posted nine more points per game (77.9) than it did in road games (68.9).
- When playing at home, the Bison gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than in away games (73.9).
- North Dakota State made 8 three-pointers per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 3.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.4 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mount Marty
|-
|Scheels Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
