The North Dakota State Bison (0-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota State -3.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games last season, North Dakota State and its opponents scored more than 141.5 total points.

The average number of points in North Dakota State's matchups last season was 146.0, which is 4.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

North Dakota State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

North Dakota State was the moneyline favorite 13 total times last season. It finished 10-3 in those games.

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Bison had a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

North Dakota State has a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota State 16 55.2% 72.8 142.7 73.2 147.2 145.4 Western Michigan 14 51.9% 69.9 142.7 74.0 147.2 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bison recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 74.0 the Broncos allowed.

North Dakota State went 5-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall last season when scoring more than 74.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota State 15-14-0 4-5 13-16-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 6-11 14-13-0

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota State Western Michigan 9-4 Home Record 7-7 5-10 Away Record 1-15 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.