Minnesota (4-4) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the contest.

Vikings vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Vikings have led in four games and have been behind in four games.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have led three times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In eight games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

In eight games this season, the Falcons have won the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

The Falcons have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Vikings have led after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

In eight games this season, the Falcons have been behind after the first half six times and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

Through eight games this season, the Vikings have won the second half one time, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

In eight games this year, the Falcons have been outscored in the second half two times and outscored their opponent six times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing eight points on average in the second half.

