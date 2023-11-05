The Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Osborn has 30 catches (on 47 targets) for 360 yards and two scores, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0

