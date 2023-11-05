Will Cam Akers Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 9?
With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cam Akers a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)
- Akers has 142 yards on 52 carries (23.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Akers has also tacked on eight catches for 57 yards (9.5 per game).
- Akers has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of six).
Cam Akers Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|22
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|5
|40
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|5
|15
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|1
|8
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|10
|31
|0
|2
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|9
|19
|1
|1
|6
|0
