Two streaking clubs face off when the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX. The Rangers have won six in a row, but the Wild are on a four-game losing streak.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Rangers (-105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won two of their four games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Minnesota has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in eight of 10 games this season.

Wild vs. Rangers Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 35 (8th) Goals 30 (18th) 42 (31st) Goals Allowed 19 (2nd) 6 (17th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 12 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 35 this season.

The Wild are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 42 total goals (4.2 per game).

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -7 goal differential .

