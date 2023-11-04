Wild vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Wild prepare for their matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild are seventh in the league in scoring (35 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Minnesota concedes 4.2 goals per game (42 total), which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York ranks 18th in the league with 30 goals scored (three per game).
- Its +11 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
Wild vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
