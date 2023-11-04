College football Week 10 action includes four games featuring CUSA teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina

Week 10 CUSA Results

South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28

Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)

South Carolina (-14.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)

Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS) Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)

Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina Jacksonville State 488 Total Yards 421 399 Passing Yards 196 89 Rushing Yards 225 1 Turnovers 3

Upcoming Week 10 CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)

