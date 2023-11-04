Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) battle the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington vs. USC?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33

Washington 37, USC 33 Washington has won all eight of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Huskies have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter.

USC lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-3)



Washington (-3) Washington has three wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Huskies are 3-4-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

USC has covered the spread twice this season.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (76.5)



Under (76.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 76.5 points just once this season.

There have been five USC games that have ended with a combined score over 76.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 76.5 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (40.4 points per game) and USC (45.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.5 61.7 61.2 Implied Total AVG 41 40.8 41.3 ATS Record 3-4-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 65.1 64.3 66 Implied Total AVG 43.6 44.8 42 ATS Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-1-0 4-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

