Should you wager on Vladislav Namestnikov to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

