SEC opponents match up when the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) and the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss has the 41st-ranked defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with 38.9 points per game. Texas A&M has been dominant on defense, allowing just 269.3 total yards per game (seventh-best). On offense, it ranks 65th by putting up 394.3 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Ole Miss Texas A&M 474 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (73rd) 354.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (6th) 187.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (100th) 286.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (42nd) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,080 yards (260 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 326 rushing yards on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 691 rushing yards on 146 carries with nine touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' team-leading 580 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 54 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has reeled in 27 passes while averaging 67 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has a total of 522 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 36 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has racked up 1,147 yards (143.4 yards per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has rushed 77 times for 387 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has compiled 355 yards on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his squad with 569 receiving yards on 33 receptions with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has totaled 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Noah Thomas' 16 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

