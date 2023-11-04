The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-0) take on a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking ninth-best in total offense (447.9 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (230.9 yards allowed per game). North Dakota State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (462.3 total yards per game) and 17th-best in total defense (286 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

North Dakota State South Dakota State 462.3 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (15th) 286 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (2nd) 254.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.4 (6th) 207.5 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (63rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,406 yards (175.8 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 75.6% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 393 yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with nine touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has racked up 387 yards on 67 carries with two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 507 receiving yards (63.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Eli Green has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 339 yards (42.4 yards per game) this year.

Joe Stoffel's 19 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 239 yards (29.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 1,528 yards passing for South Dakota State, completing 69.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 180 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 46 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has 754 rushing yards on 109 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 145 yards (18.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 76 times this year and racked up 510 yards (63.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's leads his squad with 458 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has caught 13 passes for 267 yards (33.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jadon Janke has a total of 235 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

