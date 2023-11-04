The South Dakota State Jackrabbits should come out on top in their game versus the North Dakota State Bison at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-21.2) 52.8 South Dakota State 37, North Dakota State 16

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Bison three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this season.

Bison vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 39.0 11.4 37.0 12.5 31.3 11.3 North Dakota State 37.4 18.0 40.4 15.0 31.0 29.5

