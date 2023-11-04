The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks should come out on top in their game against the Murray State Racers at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

North Dakota vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-14.2) 53 North Dakota 34, Murray State 19

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks covered six times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last year, seven Fightin' Hawks games hit the over.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers' record against the spread is 4-1-0.

None of the Racers' five games has hit the over this season.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 16 32.5 25.7 21.7 10.2 39 North Dakota 33.1 25.9 45.2 19.2 13 37

