The Winnipeg Jets, with Nino Niederreiter, are in action Saturday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Niederreiter's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 14:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In two of 10 games this season, Niederreiter has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Niederreiter has a point in four of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Niederreiter has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Niederreiter has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 3 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

