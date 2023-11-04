The Winnipeg Jets, with Nikolaj Ehlers, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Ehlers' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is -5.

Ehlers has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Ehlers has registered a point in a game three times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Ehlers has an assist in one of 10 games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 2 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.