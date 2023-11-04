On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Ehlers has picked up one assist on the power play.

Ehlers averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.