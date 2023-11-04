Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Ehlers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Ehlers averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
