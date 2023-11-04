Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Schmidt has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
