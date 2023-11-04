When the Winnipeg Jets play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Morgan Barron score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

