Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Morgan Barron score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- Barron has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
