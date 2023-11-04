Should you bet on Mason Appleton to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

  • Appleton has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Appleton has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

