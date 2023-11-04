Should you bet on Mason Appleton to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Appleton has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

