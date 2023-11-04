The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele has averaged 21:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Scheifele has a goal in four of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Scheifele has a point in eight of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Scheifele has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

