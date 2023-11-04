Can we count on Mark Scheifele lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Scheifele has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.