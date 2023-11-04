Kyle Connor will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes play at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Considering a wager on Connor in the Jets-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Connor has averaged 21:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Connor has scored a goal in five of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Connor has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 10 games this year, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Connor hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Connor going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Connor Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 3 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

