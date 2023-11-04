On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Kyle Connor going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Connor has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.