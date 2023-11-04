Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will meet the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Considering a wager on Kaprizov in the Wild-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 22:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Kaprizov has a goal in three of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaprizov has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game four times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 40% that Kaprizov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

