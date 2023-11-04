Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
Can we anticipate Joshua Morrissey finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.