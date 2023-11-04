The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Morrissey in that upcoming Jets-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 25:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Morrissey has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 10 games this year, Morrissey has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 10 games this year, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 3 7 Points 2 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

