Kyle Connor and Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes meet at Mullett Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 4:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Jets vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with nine points in 10 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 10 games, with four goals and five assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey has seven total points for Winnipeg, with one goal and six assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Schmaltz has collected four goals and six assists in 10 games for Arizona, good for 10 points.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Clayton Keller has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and five assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

