Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Coyotes on November 4, 2023
Kyle Connor and Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes meet at Mullett Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 4:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Jets vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with nine points in 10 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 10 games, with four goals and five assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Joshua Morrissey has seven total points for Winnipeg, with one goal and six assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Schmaltz has collected four goals and six assists in 10 games for Arizona, good for 10 points.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Clayton Keller has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with four goals and five assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
