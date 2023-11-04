The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2, riding a three-game losing streak) go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 4 begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have compiled a 3-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has gone 3-2 (winning 60.0%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Winnipeg's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals five times.

Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Jets vs. Coyotes Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 33 (11th) 35 (25th) Goals Allowed 27 (10th) 5 (20th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 11 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (24th)

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets are ranked 14th in the NHL with 31 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Jets have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.