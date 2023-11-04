Jets vs. Coyotes November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Jets Players to Watch
- Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting nine points in 10 games.
- Mark Scheifele has chipped in with nine points (four goals, five assists).
- Joshua Morrissey's total of seven points is via one goal and six assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (0-1-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .873% save percentage (57th in league).
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Schmaltz is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (one per game), as he has scored four goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 20:09 per game).
- Arizona's Clayton Keller has posted nine total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and five assists.
- This season, Logan Cooley has one goal and seven assists, for a season point total of eight.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 3-1-0 in five games this season, conceding 10 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 113 saves and a .919 save percentage, 18th in the league.
Jets vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|9th
|10th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|25th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|23.81%
|10th
|30th
|69.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.22%
|27th
