The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-130)

Jets (-130) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Jets Players to Watch

Connor has been vital to Winnipeg this season, collecting nine points in 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has chipped in with nine points (four goals, five assists).

Joshua Morrissey's total of seven points is via one goal and six assists.

Laurent Brossoit (0-1-1) has a 3.4 goals against average and an .873% save percentage (57th in league).

Coyotes Players to Watch

Schmaltz is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (one per game), as he has scored four goals and six assists in 10 games (playing 20:09 per game).

Arizona's Clayton Keller has posted nine total points (0.9 per game), with four goals and five assists.

This season, Logan Cooley has one goal and seven assists, for a season point total of eight.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 3-1-0 in five games this season, conceding 10 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 113 saves and a .919 save percentage, 18th in the league.

Jets vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 10th 32.9 Shots 29.7 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 25th 12.82% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 30th 69.44% Penalty Kill % 72.22% 27th

