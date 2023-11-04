Jets vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have lost three straight games.
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.
Jets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have gone 1-2-3 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 4-4-2.
- Winnipeg is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Jets scored only one goal, they lost.
- Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Jets are 4-2-1 in the seven games when they have scored at least three goals (to register nine points).
- In the three games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.
- In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 2-3-2 (six points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.3
|11th
|25th
|3.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|9th
|10th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|25th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|23.81%
|10th
|30th
|69.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.22%
|27th
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
