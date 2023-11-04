The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) hit the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets have lost three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Jets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+110)

Coyotes (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have gone 1-2-3 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 4-4-2.

Winnipeg is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets scored only one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Jets are 4-2-1 in the seven games when they have scored at least three goals (to register nine points).

In the three games when Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 2-3-2 (six points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 10th 32.9 Shots 29.7 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 25th 12.82% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 30th 69.44% Penalty Kill % 72.22% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.