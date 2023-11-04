The Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) are road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday starts at 4:00 PM ET from Mullett Arena on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Jets vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played six games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

In the five times this season the Jets have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 3-2 in those games.

The Coyotes have been listed as the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Arizona has a record of 1-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

