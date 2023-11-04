How to Watch the Jets vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes try to hold off the Jets.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- The Jets rank 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|10
|6
|3
|9
|5
|6
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|10
|4
|5
|9
|4
|5
|51.7%
|Joshua Morrissey
|10
|1
|6
|7
|9
|6
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|10
|1
|6
|7
|1
|3
|36.6%
|Mason Appleton
|10
|3
|4
|7
|2
|5
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 33 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|10
|4
|6
|10
|7
|6
|54.2%
|Clayton Keller
|10
|4
|5
|9
|4
|10
|57.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|10
|1
|7
|8
|6
|4
|-
|Logan Cooley
|10
|1
|7
|8
|2
|2
|43.7%
|Sean Durzi
|10
|4
|3
|7
|5
|2
|-
