Having dropped three in a row, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to see the Coyotes try to hold off the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Jets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Jets rank 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 10 6 3 9 5 6 - Mark Scheifele 10 4 5 9 4 5 51.7% Joshua Morrissey 10 1 6 7 9 6 - Cole Perfetti 10 1 6 7 1 3 36.6% Mason Appleton 10 3 4 7 2 5 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 33 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players