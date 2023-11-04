Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Arena: Mullett Arena

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes are 10th in the NHL in scoring (33 goals, 3.3 per game).

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +6.

Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6.5

