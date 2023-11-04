Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Arena: Mullett Arena

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Its -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

  • The Coyotes are 10th in the NHL in scoring (33 goals, 3.3 per game).
  • Arizona has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
  • They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +6.

Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6.5

