Jets vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 4
Here's a look at the injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2), which currently has two players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the Arizona Coyotes (5-4-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes are 10th in the NHL in scoring (33 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Arizona has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 27 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +6.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-130)
|Coyotes (+110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.