How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
Today's Eredivisie slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is PSV Eindhoven squaring off against Heracles Almelo.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Eredivisie action here. Check out the links below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Heracles Almelo vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven makes the trip to play Heracles Almelo at Erve Asito in Almelo.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-475)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar is on the road to take on Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-260)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+650)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam makes the trip to face RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-525)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+1200)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch Go Ahead Eagles vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem travels to play Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst in Deventer.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (-110)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+275)
- Draw: (+280)
