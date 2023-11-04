For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Dylan DeMelo a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.