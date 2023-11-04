Will David Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is David Gustafsson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Gustafsson stats and insights
- Gustafsson has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Gustafsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
