On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is David Gustafsson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

