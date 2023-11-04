The Winnipeg Jets, including Cole Perfetti, are in action Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Perfetti in that upcoming Jets-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti has averaged 13:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Perfetti has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Perfetti has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.