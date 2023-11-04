For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Cole Perfetti a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

Perfetti has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Perfetti's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

