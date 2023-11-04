Should you bet on Brenden Dillon to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

