Should you bet on Brenden Dillon to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

  • Dillon is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Dillon has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

