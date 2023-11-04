Should you bet on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

