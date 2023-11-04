The Winnipeg Jets, Alex Iafallo included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Iafallo's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +1.

Iafallo has scored a goal in three of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has a point in four of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Iafallo has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 55.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 2 6 Points 2 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

