Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to bet on Lowry's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Lowry has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:40 on the ice per game.

Through 10 games played this season, Lowry has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Lowry has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lowry has an assist in four of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Lowry hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Lowry has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 10 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.