Will Adam Lowry Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 4?
When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Adam Lowry score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Lowry stats and insights
- In one of 10 games so far this season, Lowry has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Lowry has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
