When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Adam Lowry score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lowry stats and insights

In one of 10 games so far this season, Lowry has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.