Best Bets & Odds for the Syracuse vs. Boston College Game – Friday, November 3
ACC opponents will clash when the Syracuse Orange (4-4) meet the Boston College Eagles (5-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Boston College?
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Boston College 28, Syracuse 24
- Syracuse has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Boston College has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.
- The Eagles are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Boston College (+3)
- Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- In Boston College's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51)
- Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in a game just twice this season.
- There have been seven Boston College games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51 points this season.
- Syracuse averages 26.4 points per game against Boston College's 28.1, amounting to 3.5 points over the matchup's point total of 51.

Splits Tables
Syracuse
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.8
|53.2
|54.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|34.3
|31.3
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-1
|0-3
Boston College
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.4
|50.5
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|31.8
|30.3
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
