The Winnipeg Jets, Nino Niederreiter included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Niederreiter's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 14:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Niederreiter has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Niederreiter has a point in four of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Niederreiter has an assist in four of nine games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 8 6 Points 5 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

