Nikolaj Ehlers will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights play on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Ehlers' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 15:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Ehlers has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of nine games this season, Ehlers has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Ehlers has an assist in one of nine games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Ehlers hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Ehlers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 7 4 Points 2 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

