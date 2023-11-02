In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Nikolaj Ehlers to score a goal for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

Ehlers has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.