Neal Pionk will be among those in action Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Pionk against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Neal Pionk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Pionk Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Pionk has averaged 20:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Through nine games this season, Pionk has yet to score a goal.

Pionk has recorded a point in a game twice this year in nine games played, including multiple points once.

Pionk has an assist in two of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Pionk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Pionk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pionk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 9 3 Points 10 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 9

