Should you wager on Nate Schmidt to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schmidt has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

